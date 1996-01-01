If you multiply 3.24 by 2.1, what is the product expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
A
7
B
6.804
C
6.80
D
6.8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in each number you are multiplying. For 3.24, there are 3 significant figures, and for 2.1, there are 2 significant figures.
Perform the multiplication without rounding: multiply 3.24 by 2.1 to get the raw product.
Determine the number of significant figures the final answer should have. When multiplying, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the factor with the fewest significant figures. Here, that is 2 significant figures (from 2.1).
Round the raw product to 2 significant figures to express the answer correctly according to significant figure rules.
Write the final answer with the correct number of significant figures, ensuring that it reflects the precision dictated by the original numbers.
