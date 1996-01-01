Electron Geometry Concept 1

when we discuss the electron geometry of the molecule, we're going to say that it represents the simplest system for geometrical shapes. That focuses on the number of electron groups around the central element. And we're going to say here, we're going to treat lone pairs on the central element as well as surrounding elements as the same. Remember when we talk about electron groups, we say that it can go from two all the way up to six. So if we take a look here, we have our electron group too. And a good example of this is carbon dioxide co. two in it we have carbon double bonded to two. Oxygen's. Hear any molecular compound with an electron group of two would have an electron geometry of linear. A good way to remember. Remember it is using our memory tool and that is two points in a straight line. So too because there are two electron groups. So those two surrounding elements connected to the central element and line. Because that's the beginning part of linear. Next, if you have three electron groups around the central element, we can have different possibilities. One where it's all three are surround our surrounding elements or it's too surrounding elements with one lone pair. Anything with three electron groups would have the shape of tribunal planner. Now, depending on what region of the country you reside, you might hear trivial planer try Donald Planner. Tribunal planner. It doesn't matter. It's based on the way you want to say. But it's this wording this spelling. Okay, so that's what's most important now, How do we remember it? So three electron groups. Tri means three. Next if you have four electron groups around the central element there are variety of shapes that can exist here. I'm only showing two out of the three. Remember the one that's missing is where you have three surrounding elements and one lone pair on the central element. Now hear anything with four electron groups would have an electron geometry of Tetra. He'd roll. And the way you remember this is that tetra means for next five electron groups is the most diverse and most complex. When it has four possible shapes here, I'm only showing two of them Now. Everything that has um five electron groups on the central element. We'd say that this is called tribunal or Trigana. All by pyramidal. How do I remember that? Well, remember try means three And by means to 3-plus 2 gives me five. And we're dealing with five electron groups. Lastly Octa he'd roll now after he'd roll is our last electron geometry here. This is when we have six electron groups around the central element. They can all be uh surrounding elements or they can be surrounding elements with lone pairs. Now how to remember off the head roll. Now it's very common for us to think Octa is eight. So why is it not eight electron groups. Rules just because it's not we don't go to that many surrounding elements around the central element. But a good way to remember it is we can still use an octopus and just remember an octopus what it has eight legs. And if we subtract from it, it's two eyes, What do we have left? We have six six electron groups. Okay. So we can still use our understanding of the octopus to help us remember because octo means eight. But again, remember it's six electron groups. So these are the electron groups that exist based on the number of electrons geometries that exist based on the number of electron groups around the central element. So remember use the memory tools when necessary. If you can't quite remember the names.

Hide transcripts