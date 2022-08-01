Electron Geometry Example 1

determine the electron geometry for the hydrogen sulfide molecule H two S. So if we take a look at hydrogen sulfide or yeah, sulfide molecule, we're going to see here that it is a central element, sulfur connected to how many electron groups it's connected to 1234 electron groups. Remember electron groups represent lone pairs on the central element as well as surrounding elements directly connected to the central element. So we have four electron groups and remember four is connected to tetra because it's connected to tetra. This electron geometry B Catron federal. So hydrogen sulfide has a tetra hydro electron geometry.

Hide transcripts