Hybridization Concept 1

Hybridization represents the idea of valence shell, atomic orbital's mixing to form a hybrid orbital's and we're going to say, in order to form more bonds and increased stability, elements must hybridized or atomic orbital's. The way we can think about it is we have our S orbital and RP orbital's. These are known as our atomic orbital's. They're gonna mix together and doing this helps to create hybrid orbital's. Now, a hybrid orbital basically looks like this. It looks like almost like a P orbital, except one end is much smaller and the other end is much larger. So here we have S and P orbital's mixing together to give us this hybrid orbital. Now we're gonna see how hybridization can connect two molecules and their molecular shapes.

