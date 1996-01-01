General Chemistry
Determine if the compound of BCl2F is polar or nonpolar.
Determine if phosphorus trihydride, PH3, is polar or nonpolar.
Which of the following compounds is/are nonpolar?
I. COF2 II. ICl2– III. XeF4 IV. C8H18
Determine if disulfur dichloride, S2Cl2, is polar or nonpolar.
The dominant forces between molecules (intermolecular forces) are ____ in origin.
Intermolecular forces are:
Which of the following intermolecular forces are found in ALL molecules?
Which of these molecules exhibit the highest number of different intermolecular forces?
It is common to add Epson salts to bath water when one has been over exercising and has sore muscles. What is the primary intermolecular force that exists between magnesium sulfate, the primary in Epson salts, and the water in the bathtub?
Which species is expected to have the largest dispersion forces?
Which of the following will have the lowest boiling point?
Which molecules would most likely cause a liquid to have the lowest viscosity?
Which of the following should have the highest surface tension at a given temperature?
Vapor pressure measurements at various temperature values are given below. Determine the molar heat of vaporization for cyclohexane.
Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1°C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 405 torr?
The critical point of this substance occurs at what temperature?
Arrow I corresponds to:
What is the normal freezing point of this unknown substance?
At what temperature can we no longer tell the difference between the liquid and gas phases?
How much energy (kJ) is required to convert a 76.4 g acetone (MM = 58.08 g/mol) as a liquid at -30°C to a solid at -115.0°C?
If 53.2kJ of heat are added to a 15.5g ice cube at - 5.00 oC, what will be the resulting state and temperature of the substance?
What is the major electrostatic force found within an ammonia molecule, NH3?
As it cools off, olive oil slowly hardens and forms a solid over a range of temperatures. Which best describes it as a solid?
Compound A is hard, doesn’t conduct electricity, and melts at 1400ºC. Compound A represents which of the following:
Classify each solid as amorphous, molecular, network covalent, alloy or ionic.
a) Steel ______________________
b) CO2 ______________________
c) Graphite ______________________
d) CaCO3 ______________________
e) Bronze, an alloy of Cu and Sn ______________________
Polonium crystallizes with a primitive cubic structure. It has a density of 9.4 g/cm3, a radius of 167 pm, and a molar mass of 209 g/mol. Calculate the number of atoms in one mole of Polonium.
Barium is the largest nonradioactive alkaline earth metal. It has a body-centered cubic unit cell and a density of 3.62 g/cm3. What is the atomic radius of barium?
Thallium (I) iodide crystallizes with the same structure as CsCl, a compound with a body-centered cubic structure. The edge length of the unit cell of Tl is 4.20 angstroms. Calculate the ionic radius of Tl+. The ionic radius of I– is 2.16 angstroms.
Barium has a body-centered cubic structure. If the atomic radius of barium is 222 pm, calculate the density of solid barium.
The edge of a body-centered cubic unit cell of an element Y was found to be 3.16×10-8 cm. The density of the element is 19.35 g/cm3. What is the approximate molar mass of Y?
Aluminum has a face-centered cubic unit structure and a density of 2.716 g/cm3. Calculate the edge length of the unit cell.
An element crystallizes in a face-centered cubic lattice and has a density of 1.45 g/cm3. The edge of its unit cell is 4.52×10–8 cm. How many atoms are in each unit cell?
An element crystallizes in a face-centered cubic lattice and has a density of 1.45 g/cm3. The edge of its unit cell is 4.52×10-8 cm. Calculate the atomic mass for the element.
Zinc selenide, ZnSe, crystallizes in a face-centered cubic unit cell has a density of 5.42 g/cm3. What is the volume of a unit cell?
