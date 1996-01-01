Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry

13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces

Molecular Polarity

10 videos | 13 questions
Intermolecular Forces

14 videos | 17 questions
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties

10 videos | 24 questions
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation

11 videos | 6 questions
Phase Diagrams

12 videos | 11 questions
Heating and Cooling Curves

10 videos | 13 questions
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids

9 videos | 38 questions
Crystalline Solids

8 videos | 1 question
Simple Cubic Unit Cell

7 videos | 5 questions
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell

7 videos | 10 questions
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell

7 videos | 19 questions
