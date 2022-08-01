Rate Law Concept 1

Now the rate law is just an expression that relates the rate of a reaction to its reaction change and reacting concentrations, rate constant and reaction orders. Now your rate constant is a proportionality constant. That links the rate to these reactant concentrations and your reaction orders. Well, these are just the exponent component for the given concentrations. Now they're determined mathematically with a chart which which has given values or from a series of steps called a reaction mechanism here, we're not going to go into detail and reaction mechanisms just yet. Because pretty abstract Later on, we'll go in greater detail on what reaction mechanisms are and how we can use them to figure out our reaction orders Now. Also, what's important is that rate law ignores products because notice I only talked about the concentration of the reactant. I never mentioned concentrations of products because when it comes to rate law, we ignore products altogether. Now our rate law has its rate law expression which is rate equals K. Which is your rate constant times A. To the X. B. To the Y. Now A and B represent your reaction concentration or reacting concentrations here. If your chemical equation had more than two reactant and then we continue, we have sea to the sea X and Y. These are your exponents or reaction orders. So just remember your rate law is trying to connect the ideas of changes in concentration, foreign reactant rate constant and reaction orders in order to find the overall rate of any given chemical reaction

