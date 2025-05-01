Which of the following choices has the greatest atomic mass?
2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
Neon possesses three naturally occurring isotopes. 20Ne has a percent abundance of 90.48% and an isotopic mass of 19.99244 amu, 21Ne has a percent abundance of 0.27% and an isotopic mass of 20.99384 amu, and 22Ne has a percent abundance of 9.25%. What is the isotopic mass of the 22Ne isotope?943views
Three isotopic forms of potassium exist: 39K, 40K and 41K. Potassium has an atomic mass of 39.0983 amu. Potassium-40 has an isotopic mass of 39.9640 amu and natural abundance of 0.0117%. Potassium-41 has an isotopic mass of 40.9618 amu and natural abundance of 6.7302%. What is the isotopic mass of Potassium-39?1778views9rank
Boron has two isotopes, boron-10 and boron-11, whose percentage abundances are 19.8% and 80.2% respectively. the atomic masses of boron-10 and boron-11 are 10.0129 amu and 11.0093 amu respectively. write the symbols for the two isotopes of boron and determine the relative atomic mass.1115views
Boron obtained from borax deposits in death valley consists of two isotopes. They are boron-10 and boron-11 with atomic masses of 10.013 amu and 11.009 amu, respectively. The atomic mass of boron is 10.81 amu (see periodic table). Which isotope of boron is more abundant, boron-10 or boron-11?615views
Lithium has an elemental atomic mass of 6.941 u and has two naturally occurring isotopes, 6Li and 7Li. Their masses are 6.0151 u and 7.0160 u respectively. What are the natural abundances (to 2 decimal places in percentage) of the isotopes of lithium?1242views
Calculate the atomic mass of element ""X"", if it has 2 naturally occurring isotopes with the following masses and natural abundances:
X-45 44.8776 amu 32.88%
X-47 46.9443 amu 67.12%.874views
