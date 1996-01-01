Element m has two naturally occurring isotopes: m-10 (10.01 amu, 19.6% abundance) and m-11 (11.01 amu, 80.4% abundance). What is the average atomic mass (in amu) of element m?
A
11.01
B
10.01
C
10.81
D
10.50
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the isotopes and their respective masses and natural abundances. Here, isotope m-10 has a mass of 10.01 amu and an abundance of 19.6%, and isotope m-11 has a mass of 11.01 amu and an abundance of 80.4%.
Convert the percentage abundances into decimal form by dividing each by 100. For example, 19.6% becomes 0.196 and 80.4% becomes 0.804.
Use the formula for average atomic mass, which is the weighted average of the isotopes' masses based on their abundances:
$$\text{Average atomic mass} = (\text{mass}_1 \times \text{abundance}_1) + (\text{mass}_2 \times \text{abundance}_2)$$
Substitute the values into the formula:
$$\text{Average atomic mass} = (10.01 \times 0.196) + (11.01 \times 0.804)$$
Calculate each product separately and then add them together to find the average atomic mass of element m.
