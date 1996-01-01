Which of the following values is closest to the mass of a single carbon-12 atom?
A
1.99 × 10^{-23} g
B
9.11 × 10^{-28} g
C
1.66 × 10^{-24} g
D
6.02 × 10^{23} g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the atomic mass unit (amu) is defined such that one carbon-12 atom has a mass of exactly 12 amu.
Understand that 1 amu is approximately equal to $1.66 \times 10^{-24}$ grams.
Since a carbon-12 atom has a mass of 12 amu, multiply 12 by the mass of 1 amu to find the mass of a carbon-12 atom in grams: $12 \times 1.66 \times 10^{-24}$ g.
Recognize that the problem asks for the mass of a single carbon-12 atom, so the value closest to $1.66 \times 10^{-24}$ g corresponds to the mass of one amu, which is the fundamental unit for atomic masses.
Compare the given options to the known value of 1 amu in grams to identify which is closest to the mass of a single carbon-12 atom.
