What is the mass number of an ion that has 105 electrons, 157 neutrons, and a +1 charge?
A
263
B
261
C
105
D
262
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the mass number (A) of an atom or ion is the sum of the number of protons (Z) and neutrons (N): $A = Z + N$.
Understand that the number of electrons is related to the number of protons and the charge of the ion. For an ion with charge +1, the number of electrons is one less than the number of protons: $\text{electrons} = Z - 1$.
Use the given number of electrons (105) and the charge (+1) to find the number of protons: $Z = \text{electrons} + 1 = 105 + 1$.
Use the given number of neutrons (157) and the calculated number of protons to find the mass number: $A = Z + N = (105 + 1) + 157$.
Sum the values to express the mass number, which represents the total number of protons and neutrons in the ion.
