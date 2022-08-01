Periodic Table: Charges

Now the elements of the periodic table will either lose or gain electrons to become just like the noble gasses. Now, remember, your noble gasses are the elements that are found in Group eight A or Group 18. Okay, so remember two different ways to describe the same column of the periodic table. The reason these elements want to become the noble gas is because noble gasses themselves have the optimal number off outer shell electrons. What that means specifically will talk about several chapters from now. But just realize when it comes to the elements, the leader lose or gain electrons. So if there number of electron matches one of the nearest noble gasses, now we're going to stay here. When it comes to medals, medals tend to lose electrons to become positively charged ions called cat ions. Here, just think of it like this. Cat ions. AT T could represent the positive charge that the ion gains, and it makes sense because if you're losing negatively charged subatomic particles in the form of electrons, you're going to become mawr positively charged Now, medals themselves medals can have either one type of positive charge or multiple types of positive charges. When a metal possesses one charge, we refer to them as type one medals. When metals have multiple charges, then they're referred to as type two. Medals will go in greater detail on what types of metals are Type one medals and what other types of metals are. Type two medals Now. If medals lose electrons, then non metals must be gaining electrons. So non metals tend to gain electrons to become negatively charged ions called an ions. Remember, again, this makes sense. I'm gaining negatively charged electrons, so I'm gonna become more negative as a result. So just remember, the whole reason elements gain and lose electrons is to become just like the noble gasses. In the next video, we'll see exactly how many electrons will we lose or gain for any particular element.

