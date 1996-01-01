2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Charges Practice Problems
12 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the reaction of A and B resulted in A2+ and B− ions, A and B come from what groups of the periodic table?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following an element or an ion? Provide the complete symbol for the element.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Locate the following elements in the periodic table and identify the charge on their ions.
a. Na
b. Br
c. N
d. Ca
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each element, identify the number of valence electrons and determine if the element gains or loses electrons.
a. Na
b. I
c. S
d. Ca
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which among the elements given below loses or gains electrons.
A. Pb
B. Al
C. N
D. I