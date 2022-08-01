Periodic Table: Charges Example 2

So for this example question, it says predicted charge that a gallium ion would possess. So we know it has a charge because it's using the term ion now. Gallium, remember, gallium is elements. Symbol is G. A gallium itself is in Group three A. Or what we known as Group 13. Yeah, now remember, in this group, it's easier toe lose electrons because most of the elements in this group are metals, and it's easier for them to lose three electrons in order to be like the nearest noble gas. So here this group 38 normally tends to be plus three in terms of charge. Because of this option, C would be are correct answer.

