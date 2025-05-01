Multiple Choice
What is the likely charge of the element with an atomic number of 47?
Which element possesses a -2 charge when it combines with other elements?
How many electrons would the cadmium ion possess?
What is the number of valence electrons in Cadmium (Cd)? Is it 1, 2, 10, or 12?
What is the name of the aluminum ion? Al–1 Al+2 Al–3 Al+3?
Match each type of element with the typical trend it follows when forming an ion.
How many valence electrons are in the alkaline earth metal family? Do they form cations or anions?
Which of the following elements will likely form a negative ion in its ionic compounds?