Which of the following elements typically forms ions with a stable noble gas electron configuration?
A
Cl
B
Na
C
O
D
Al
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements tend to form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table to determine their typical ion charges: Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, Chlorine (Cl) in Group 17, Oxygen (O) in Group 16, and Aluminum (Al) in Group 13.
Recall that Group 1 elements like Na typically lose one electron to form a +1 ion, achieving the electron configuration of the previous noble gas.
Recognize that Cl and O typically gain electrons to form anions (Cl⁻ and O²⁻), also achieving noble gas configurations, while Al typically loses three electrons to form Al³⁺.
Conclude that all these elements can form ions with noble gas configurations, but the question asks which element typically forms ions with a stable noble gas configuration, and Na is a classic example of forming a cation with such a configuration.
Watch next
Master Ion Formation with a bite sized video explanation from Jules