Which of the following elements is a metalloid that would most likely form a positive ion?
A
Antimony (Sb)
B
Arsenic (As)
C
Tellurium (Te)
D
Silicon (Si)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a metalloid is: Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals and are found along the stair-step line on the periodic table.
Identify the elements listed (Antimony (Sb), Arsenic (As), Tellurium (Te), Silicon (Si)) and confirm that they are all metalloids.
Recall that metalloids can form either positive or negative ions depending on their chemical behavior, but those that tend to lose electrons form positive ions (cations).
Consider the position of each element in the periodic table and their common oxidation states: Antimony (Sb) commonly forms positive ions (like Sb³⁺), while others like Tellurium (Te) often form negative ions.
Conclude that Antimony (Sb) is the metalloid most likely to form a positive ion based on its typical chemical behavior and oxidation states.
