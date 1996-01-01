Which of the following statements about elements with atomic number z ≤ 92 is correct regarding their typical ionic charges?
A
Elements with z ≤ 92 do not form ions.
B
All elements with z ≤ 92 form only +1 ions.
C
Elements with z ≤ 92 always have a charge of -2.
D
Elements with z ≤ 92 can exhibit a variety of common ionic charges depending on their group and electron configuration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with atomic number z ≤ 92 include all naturally occurring elements up to uranium, covering metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.
Recall that ionic charge depends on how atoms gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration.
Recognize that different groups in the periodic table tend to form ions with characteristic charges; for example, alkali metals (Group 1) typically form +1 ions, alkaline earth metals (Group 2) form +2 ions, and halogens (Group 17) often form -1 ions.
Note that transition metals and heavier elements can have multiple possible oxidation states, leading to a variety of ionic charges rather than a single fixed charge.
Conclude that the statement 'Elements with z ≤ 92 can exhibit a variety of common ionic charges depending on their group and electron configuration' is correct because ionic charges vary widely across these elements.
