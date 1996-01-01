Which of the following elements forms a most stable ion with a charge of +2?
A
Cl
B
Na
C
Al
D
Mg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements given in the problem and their typical ionic charges: Cl (chlorine) usually forms a -1 ion, Na (sodium) forms a +1 ion, and Al (aluminum) forms a +3 ion.
Recall that the problem asks which element forms the most stable ion with a charge of +2, so check if each element can commonly form a +2 ion and how stable that ion is.
Consider the electron configurations of each element and how losing two electrons affects their stability. For example, losing two electrons to achieve a noble gas configuration is often very stable.
Recognize that magnesium (Mg), although not listed in the options, commonly forms a +2 ion by losing two electrons to achieve a stable noble gas configuration, which explains why Mg^{2+} is very stable.
Conclude that among the given elements, none typically form a +2 ion as stable as Mg^{2+}, which is why Mg is the correct answer for forming the most stable +2 ion.
