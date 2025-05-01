Which of the following is a metalloid that is also a chalcogen?
2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
- Multiple Choice2155views18rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following elements has properties most similar to Mg?674views
- Open Question
Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to the chemical properties of sulfur, S?709views
- Open Question
What property do all of the Group 18 elements have that makes them stand out from other elements?614views
- Open Question
This is a group of elements with few valence electrons that conducts heat and electricity.451views
- Open Question
How can you use the periodic table of elements to help you find information about specific elements?621views
- Open Question
Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of magnesium (Mg)?530views
- Open Question
Which of the following elements would be chemically similar to calcium (Ca)?502views
- Open Question
Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)? Ne N Li Br666views
- Open Question
____________ varies from family to family on the periodic table.464views
- Open Question
In which set of elements would all members be expected to have very similar chemical properties?424views
- Open Question
What are the horizontal (from left to right) parts of the periodic table called?465views
- Open Question
What is true about elements that are in the same column (group/family)488views
- Open Question
What family of elements is in the right-most column of the periodic table?492views
- Open Question
The vertical (top to bottom) parts of the periodic table are called "groups" or ___.358views