Which group of elements on the periodic table naturally have a full outer shell of electrons?
A
Noble gases
B
Transition metals
C
Alkali metals
D
Halogens
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the outer shell of electrons, also called the valence shell, determines an element's chemical reactivity and stability.
Recall that elements with a full outer shell are generally very stable and unreactive because they have achieved a complete octet (or duet for very small atoms).
Identify the group on the periodic table known as the 'Noble gases' (Group 18), which naturally have a full outer shell of electrons.
Contrast this with other groups: Alkali metals (Group 1) have one electron in their outer shell, Halogens (Group 17) have seven electrons, and Transition metals have varying electron configurations but do not have a full outer shell naturally.
Conclude that the group of elements with a naturally full outer shell of electrons is the Noble gases.
