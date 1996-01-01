Which group of elements in the periodic table is least likely to combine with other elements?
A
Noble gases
B
Halogens
C
Transition metals
D
Alkali metals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks which group of elements is least likely to combine with other elements, meaning which group is the most chemically inert or unreactive.
Recall that chemical reactivity is largely determined by the electron configuration, especially the valence electrons, which are the outermost electrons involved in bonding.
Identify that noble gases (Group 18) have a full valence shell of electrons, making them very stable and unlikely to form chemical bonds under normal conditions.
Compare this to other groups: Halogens (Group 17) are highly reactive nonmetals seeking to gain one electron; Alkali metals (Group 1) are very reactive metals that readily lose one electron; Transition metals have variable reactivity but generally form compounds more readily than noble gases.
Conclude that the noble gases are the group least likely to combine with other elements due to their full valence electron shells and resulting chemical inertness.
