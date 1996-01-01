Which of the following elements would most likely have chemical properties similar to those of fluorine (F)?
A
Nitrogen (N)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Lithium (Li)
D
Bromine (Br)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of fluorine (F) on the periodic table. Fluorine is in Group 17, which is the halogen group.
Understand that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table generally have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Look at the options given and determine which element is in the same group as fluorine. Nitrogen (N) is in Group 15, Neon (Ne) is in Group 18, Lithium (Li) is in Group 1, and Bromine (Br) is in Group 17.
Since Bromine (Br) is in the same group as fluorine, it will have similar chemical properties due to having seven valence electrons and similar reactivity patterns.
Conclude that Bromine (Br) is the element most likely to have chemical properties similar to fluorine (F) because they belong to the same group in the periodic table.
