Multiple Choice

A coffee-cup calorimeter contains 130.0 g of water at 25.2 °C. A 124.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4 °C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g·K. The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after thermal equilibrium is reached, the final temperature of the system is measured. What is the final temperature of the water in the calorimeter?