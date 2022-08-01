Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity

here. We're saying that electron affinity abbreviated as E. A. Is the energy released making it exile thermic from the addition of an electron toe, a gaseous atom or ion in killing jewels. Now, you may also get it in kilograms per mole, but for the most part, we're gonna say it's in Justin Kelly jewels. Now we're going to stay here. We're talking about adding an electron to an atom or ion. So here we have neutral carbon. We're gonna add an electron to it. So here is the electron we're adding. When it gains that electron, it becomes mawr Negative. So now it's going to be C minus as a gas. Now here this is an extra thermic reaction. So in an exotic reaction, we release energy in order to create a bond. Releasing energy means that we're gonna have a negative sign for electron affinity. Now we're going to say here that the mawr negative the electron affinity value is in the mawr eggs, a thermic the reaction becomes, and we're gonna say here that there are exceptions when we look at the periodic table in the next video. There are exceptions to electron affinity for the exceptions were going to say that they are equal to or greater than zero. And that means the element will not readily accept an electron. So if you're electron, affinity is zero or higher. That means that element does not want to accept, or it cannot accommodate a new electron because it interrupts their stability. So now that we've talked about electron affinity, click on to the next video. We'll let's take a look at the periodic table.

