Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies Example 1

here. We need to provide the fourth ionization energy equation for, um, agonies Adam. So if we're doing the fourth ionization energy, we must assume we've already lost the first three electrons, so manganese would start in a three plus state. And remember, this happens with gashes. Adams so would be in its gaseous state. We're now going to remove the fourth electron. When I remove the fourth Electron two becomes four plus four. It's charge, plus the electron, the fourth electron that I've just removed. This would represent the fourth ionization energy equation for the mag unease, Adam.

