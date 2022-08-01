The Electron Configuration

As we stated earlier, the periodic law influences the electron arrangements of the elements, and the electron orbital diagrams are the visual representation of electrons within orbital's. Now we're going to say, Here we have what are called degenerate orbital's. These are electrons in the same set of orbital's having same energy and they're filled using Huns rule. Now, Hunt rules says that these degenerate orbital's our first half filled before being totally filled. So if we take a look here, we have our s sub level or s sub shell, as can hold a maximum of two electrons. It has one orbital. Within that orbital, we have two electrons. One spins up, one spins down. So that would mean that the sub level has a maximum of two electrons. For p sub level, we have three orbital's following hunts rule. We would have filled them first, so we go up, up, up Each orbital we know can hold a maximum of two electron. So we come back around down, down, down. So the piece of level holds a maximum of six electrons for D. We have five orbital's here. Hans Rule says we have filled them first since they're all d set of orbital's. They all have similar energy. So then we come back around down, down, down, down, down for total up 10 electrons And finally, the F sub level has seven of these orbital's half filled them again, according to Hunts rule. So when we have for them, according to Hunt's role, come back around so totally fill them in. When we do that, we get a total of 14 electrons. So just remember periodic law influences the electron arrangement of elements. And it's these orbital diagrams that depict the visual representation of electron within any given orbital based on sub shall level or sub shell uh, letter. So just keep that in mind as can hold a maximum of two electrons. P can hold up to six Deacon, hold up to 10 and F can hold up to 14

