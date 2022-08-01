In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on binary vision. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that pro Kerasiotes or pro carry attic organisms replicate by the process of binary vision. But you carry outs do not divide by binary vision. Recall that eukaryotes divide by mitosis. Now, binary fission can be defined as pro carry attic a sexual reproduction, meaning that there is only one single parental cell that will divide to form two new daughter cells. And the term daughter cells is referring to either of the two final cells that form after a cell divides. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side, we're showing you our parental pro carry attic sell notice that its chromosome, which is here in blue is uh not within a nucleus. It is a circular chromosome. And so this is a pro carry attic cell. And so this single parental pro carry attic sell here. When it's ready to divide, it will divide by the process of binary fission. And the process of binary vision allows this single parental cell to divide into two daughter cells. And so we can label these here the daughter cells. And so the daughter cells once again are the final cells that result from binary fission here. And so this process of binary fission actually contains a few steps, critical steps that actually includes replicating the chromosome so that each of the daughter cells is able to get a copy of the chromosome. And so we'll be able to talk about some of the steps of binary fission in our next lesson video. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to binary fission and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts