Biogenesis vs. Spontaneous Generation

In this video, we're going to briefly introduce this timeline that we have right here, which is really just showing you some important scientists from the period of 1668-1881, that conducted many experiments to either prove or disprove the theories of biogenesis or spontaneous generation. And so these scientists that are important throughout this time period include Francesco Redi, john need him, Lazaro swollen zanni louis pasture and john Tyndall. And as we move forward, we'll talk more about each of these individual scientists and the experiments that they conducted Now way back in the early 1600s, the more popular theory was spontaneous generation. Most scientists believe that uh living matter could regularly arise from non living materials. However, through experiments conducted specifically by Francesco Redi Lazaro's Palin Zanni louis pasture and john Tyndall uh they showed experiments that supported the theory of biogenesis and contradicted the theory of spontaneous generation. And the only scientist that's on this timeline that actually tried to support spontaneous generation was john need him. But as we talk about his experiments later in our course, we'll see some flaws that were within his experiment. And so you can expect as we move forward to discuss each of these scientists and their experiments in chronological order uh in this timeline, starting with Francesco Redi. So this year concludes our brief introduction to this timeline of biogenesis versus spontaneous generation. And I'll see you all in our next video.

