The wall-less mycoplasmas are considered to be related to gram-positive bacteria. Which of the following would provide the most compelling evidence for this?
a. They share common rRNA sequences.
b. Some gram-positive bacteria and some mycoplasmas produce catalase.
c. Both groups are prokaryotic.
d. Some gram-positive bacteria and some mycoplasmas have coccus-shaped cells.
e. Both groups contain human pathogens.
