The wall-less mycoplasmas are considered to be related to gram-positive bacteria. Which of the following would provide the most compelling evidence for this?

a. They share common rRNA sequences.

b. Some gram-positive bacteria and some mycoplasmas produce catalase.

c. Both groups are prokaryotic.

d. Some gram-positive bacteria and some mycoplasmas have coccus-shaped cells.

e. Both groups contain human pathogens.