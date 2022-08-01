In this video, we're going to talk about the scientific naming of organisms. And so in the 1700s, a scientist by the name of Carl Linnaeus developed a binomial or a two part naming system for micro organisms. And so this naming system that carl linnaeus developed is a latin based naming system, and again, it has two parts. And so the first part of this latin based naming system indicates the genus of the particular organism, and this first part or the genus of the organism is always going to have a first letter that is capitalized. Now the second part of this naming system is going to indicate the species of the organism and this second part where the species is always going to have a first letter that is not capitalized. And so we'll be able to see some examples of this down below in our image. Now, what's important to also note is that both the 1st and 2nd parts of the naming system are going to be either I'd italicized or underlined and so again, we'll be able to see this down below in our image. Now, Members of the same species may vary from one another. And so these members of the same species that vary from one another genetically, in minor ways. They form what are known as strains, different strains of that species. And so strains can be defined as genetic variance within a given species. And so these strains can be designated or indicated with a strain designation. And again, we'll show you some examples of this down below in our image. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that up here in the top, we're showing you the scientific naming system that carl linnaeus had developed. And again, it's a binomial naming system or a two part naming system that consists of the genus and the species now notice that the genus is going to have a capital first letter, whereas the species is not going to have a capitalize first letter and notice that both the genus and the species are italics sized or underlined. And so if we take a look at these examples down below, notice that the genus for each of these is going to be in this bluish color and they have a capitalized first letter and the species is going to be in the reddish color and the species does not have a capitalize the first letter and notice that both the genus and species are going to be italics sized or underlined here in this example, all of them are italicized now. Uh, this one over here on the far left is a specific bacterium known as Borrelia burgdorferi. Here we have a specific type of fun guy called sacrifices service easier. Then we have streptococcus by a chinese. Here, another type of bacterium, staphylococcus arias, another type of bacterium. And over here on the far right Escherichia coli, another type of bacterium. And so you can see that we've provided some images of these different organisms along with their scientific names. Now again, within each of these different types of organisms there are going to be different strains. And so over here on the far right hand side, we're showing you some examples of different strains of Escherichia coli or E. Coli for sure. And so notice that we have Escherichia Coli K. 12 which is a different strain than Escherichia Coli, B uh and all of these that you see down here are different strains of Escherichia coli. And so we have Antero pathogenic Escherichia coli, Antero toxic genic Antero aggregated and entero invasive Escherichia coli. And these are just some of the different strains of E. Coli Escherichia coli because there are many many more that exist. And so each of these different strains of E. Coli are designated with a strain designation such as K or B. Or one of these other um words that are out front. Mhm. And so this year concludes our introduction to the scientific naming of organisms and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts