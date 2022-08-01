Electron Transport Chain in Prokaryotes

in this video, we're going to briefly cover the electron transport chains in pro carry oats. And so pro carry attic electron transport chains are actually really similar to eukaryotic electron transport chains except that they are found in a different location within the cell. And so instead of being found in the inner mitochondrial membrane, like the eukaryotic electron transport chains are the pro periodic electron transport chains are actually found in the cell's plasma membrane. And this is because recall from our previous lesson videos that pro carry attic cells actually do not have mitochondria. They do not have membrane bound organelles. And so down below, we're showing you an example image of the electron transport chain in a gram negative bacteria, e coli. And so notice that the membrane that you see here is not the membrane of the inner mitochondrial membrane. Instead, this is the inner membrane of the gram negative cell. So it's literally the plasma membrane, the cell's membrane, it's not the membrane of an organ L. And the inside of the cell here represents the cell's cytoplasm. Whereas the above the membrane here would represent the peri plasm, basically the space between the cells inner membrane and the peptidoglycan layer that's found on the outside. Uh And so what you'll notice is that the electron transport chain is actually fairly similar. The proteins might be different and there might be some slight differences and things of that nature. But overall the effect is quite similar. Electrons carriers will be dropping off electrons and proteins within the electron transport chain are creating a hydrogen ion gradient. And that hydrogen ion gradient can once again be used to generate a teepee by an uh an A. T. P synthesis, which isn't really being shown in this image. And ultimately oxygen gas can still be the final electronic sector and can react to create water. But ultimately the biggest takeaway here is that the location of the electron transport chain and pro carry outs is different than the location of the electron transport chain in eukaryotes and pro carry attic electron transport chains are found in the cell's plasma membrane, whereas a eukaryotic electron transport chains are going to be found in the mitochondria for cellular respiration. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on this topic here and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward and learn more as we move forward as well. So I'll see you all in our next video

