Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure

in this video, we're going to begin our overview of pro carry attic cell structures and so pro Kerry, attic cells actually have a variety of structural components, both on the outside of the cell as well as on the inside of the cell as well. And so notice that down below we had this table that's organizing all of these pro carry attic cell structures based on whether they are found on the outside of the cell or if they are found on the inside of the cell. Now, one thing to note is that this table in this video is really just an overview of these structures. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk more about each of these individual structures in their own separate videos. And so keep that in mind as we go through this table and fill it out that this is just the very first uh introduction in a brief overview of what we're going to cover moving forward. And so starting off here notice we're going to be focusing in on the pro periodic structures that are on the outside of the cell in terms of their location. And so the first structure that we have here are the cell walls which we know are going to be on the outside. And so this is the outside layer or the outer layer that protects the cell from damage. And so in this image over here, the cell wall is represented by this little blue background that you see here and this here represents the plasma membrane which we did talk about in previous videos. The next structure that we have here is the Glick Okay Alex, which is a sticky layer that's secreted by the cells to form what are known as biofilms. And so we'll get to talk about biofilms later in our course, but they're basically these communities of microbes that live together and they can stick to each other through the Glick okay Alex, which is sticky and so it does consist of poly sack rides and complex proteins and things like that. Which once again we'll get to talk about them more later in our course. The next structure that we have here is the pill. I and the pill. I are long protein filaments that will extend from the cell surface. And so notice here we have our bacterial cell here and extending off of our bacterial cell. Is this long protein filament that we call a pitiless or pillai for plural. Now the next structure that we have here is going to be cilia and cilia are going to be short protein filaments that extend off of the cells surface and so notice these are much much shorter and they're going to be important for movement. And once again, we'll get to talk more about them later in our course. Next what we have are the flow gela and flow gela are also long protein filaments, but they're mainly going to be used for cell movement. Uh just like cilia are used for movement. Um but they're different from pillai because pillai are not necessarily used for movement, whereas flow gela are specifically used for movement. And we'll get to talk more about flow gel again later in our course. So those are the structures that we're going to cover as we move forward on our course that are on the outside of the cell. Now moving on to the inside of the cell and structures found on the inside of the cell that we're going to talk about moving forward. This includes the ribosomes, which are really the site of protein synthesis, basically the site of translation where protein synthesis will occur in the cytoplasm. And so over here on the right we have a structure of or an image of the structure of a ribosome which once again we'll get to talk more about ribosomes later in our course. Next what we have are what are known as plasmids. And plasmids are circular double stranded DNA molecules that are independent of the chromosome. And so notice over here we have a bacterial cell and the bacterial chromosome is over here in red. So this is the bacterial cells D. N. A. But over here in green we have a plasmid which is a separate circular piece of D. N. A. That's separate from the bacterial chromosome. And so they can have many different types of features and things like that. And we'll get to talk more about plasmas later in our course. Then what we have our inclusions and inclusions are basically these molecular vesicles that are in the cytoplasm. And these vesicles are basically uh containers, packages that are going to contain very important contents. And we'll get to talk about different types of inclusions later in our course. But over here on the right, we have some images of them and then last but not least. We're also going to talk about what are known as endo spores and endo spores we've mentioned before and some of our previous lesson videos, but these are dormant cell types that are going to be resistant to damaging conditions such as heat. And so over here on the right we have an image of the structure that an endospore can take. And so these are going to be the structures that we'll talk about in more detail as we move forward in our course that are found on the inside of the cell. And so this here concludes our brief overview of the pro carry attic cell structures that once again, we'll talk a lot more detail about them as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video where we can start to get some practice based on this overview.

