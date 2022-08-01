Cholesterol in Animal Membranes

in this video, we're going to focus on cholesterol and animal membranes. And so really only animal membranes have a molecule known as cholesterol, which is a molecule that is going to help make the membranes a lot more rigid than bacterial membranes. And there are these specific regions within membranes that are known as lipid rafts. And these lipid rafts are really just dense regions of cholesterol that can move laterally together through the fluid membrane. And so you can imagine them as little dense regions that are going to be uh somewhat acting like a raft in an ocean of fossil lipids. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this. And so notice on the left and we're focusing in on bacterial cell membranes which noticed they are made up mainly of fossil lipids with proteins embedded in them, but notice that there is the absence of cholesterol. So cholesterol is absent and so we're representing cholesterol as this uh molecule that you see right here. And so bacterial cell membranes do not have cholesterol. However, eukaryotic cell membranes, mainly animal cell membranes do have cholesterol. And so cholesterol is present an animal cell membranes. And so notice that you can see cholesterol embedded throughout the membrane along with the fastball lipids and other proteins as well. And dense regions that have lots of cholesterol can create these lipid rafts. And so this lipid raft region right here would stay somewhat together and could move laterally within the membrane within this ocean of fossil lipids. And so lipid rafts can have a lot of uh important implications and bio signaling and in other processes as well. But here we're focusing mainly on is that animal cell membranes have cholesterol. Whereas bacterial cell membranes do not have cholesterol. Now, our kale cell membranes are going to have a unique type of lipid composition, and so they're going to be different than the membranes of bacteria or you carry a and so we'll talk more about the r k. L cell membranes later in a different video.

