So from our last lesson video, we know that one of the major functions of the Endo membrane system is protein secretion. But what exactly does protein secretion even mean? Well, the words secretion is just a fancy name for a process by which a substance is released into the environment or released into the surroundings of the cell. And so protein secretion is a process by which a protein is being released into the environment or released into the surroundings of the cell. And so protein secretion involves several different organ al's that interact with each other in a very specific order. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of the organelles that air involved with protein secretion. And so here we're showing you an image of these organelles, but moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of the organelles in their own separate videos. And so this includes the nucleus of the cell as well as the Endo Plas, Mick, ridiculous, um, and the Golgi apparatus that we see here. And so once again, we'll get to talk about each of these organelles moving forward in our course in their own separate video. So I'll see you all in our next video

