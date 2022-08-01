Mnemonic for Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls

in this video, we're going to talk about a pneumonic or memory tool to help you remember the key differences between gram positive and gram negative cells. And so really this pneumonic is down here in this image and the pneumonic is just long power point or PPT since PPT is an abbreviation for power point. And so all you need to do is think about those long power points that your professors used during lecture. And so when you think about long power point, this can help you remember that. Light bhopal is sacha rides or LPS or end a toxin as well as an outer membrane are associated with gram negative cells and they are not associated with Grand positive cells. And then the power point over here can help remind you that gram positive cells have a thick peptidoglycan layer, although they both had peptidoglycan. Gram positive cells have a thicker peptidoglycan layer. And so that's why we have the peptidoglycan associated here. And Grand positive cells also have to coexist acids that are specific to grant positive cells and they are not found in gram negative cells. And so all you gotta do is think about those long boring power points that your professors use and that can help you remember this little memory tool here and so hopefully that will be helpful to you guys in some way. And I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts