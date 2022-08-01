in this video we're going to introduce hammy. And so hammy are short filament is proteins that are only found on the surface of our kale cells. And so these hammy are specific to arcadia and are not really found on bacteria or you Kariya and the hammy. They serve as hook like appendages that act like grapples to allow them to attach to each other and to allow them to attach to other bacterial cells. And so our kale cells that have hammy, they can be found within biofilm communities and biofilm communities that have bacterial cells since they can attach to bacterial cells. And so in this example down below we're showing you how our kale cells can produce long filament is cell surface proteins called hammy. And how those hammy can be found on our cable within biofilms. And so once again over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you a biofilm and zooming into a region of the biofilm. Notice that there are arcadia here and these are kept on their cell surface. They have these structures that are projecting off and these structures are representing the hammy and the hammy once again are going to be these short filaments proteins that extend only off of the surface of our kale cells and they act like hook like appendages similar to grapples that allow them to hang on to each other and attached to each other and other bacterial cells as well. And so they're important in the formation of biofilms. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on hammy and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

