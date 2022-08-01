in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to conjugation. And so first recall from our previous lesson videos that conjugation is one of the three main types of horizontal gene transfer and so conjugation is really just the direct transfer of D. N. A. Between two bacterial cells that are making direct cell to cell contact. Now conjugation is going to require both a donor cell that will be donating the D. N. A. And a recipient cell that will be receiving the DNA from the donor cell. And also conjugation. It can either transfer a plasma or it could transfer part of the donor cells chromosome all DNA. Now really there are three main types of conjugation that we have numbered down below one, two and three. And so the first main type of conjugation is going to be F plus plasma conjugation. The second main type of conjugation is going to be HF our cell congregation. And then the third main type of conjugation is going to be F prime plasmid congregation where this little apostrophe here is uh stated as a prime. So this is F prime congregation. Now, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these three main types of congregation in more detail in their own separate videos but for now notice that we're showing you an image or a map of our lesson on these three main types of conjugation where on the far left. Once again we have F plus plasma conjugation. Then in the middle, what we have once again is H. F. R. Sell congregation and on the far right, what we have is F. Prime cell conjugation. Now, what you'll notice is that within here is giving you some details of each of these different types of congregation. But once again we're gonna talk more about each of these different types of congregation as we move forward in their own separate videos. So you don't really need to worry too too much about the details that you see in here right now, you can always come back and review this image after we've covered those uh more in depth videos. And so what you'll notice about F plus plasmid conjugation, one of the main features that you should note that we're going to emphasize as we move forward as well, is that the entire F plasmid is going to be transferred from the donor cell to the recipient cell with H. F. R. Sell congregation. What we'll see is that only some or only part of the integrated F plasma is going to be transferred along with some of the donor cells. Chromosomal DNA is going to be transferred as well. And once again we'll be able to talk more about HFR sell conjugation later in our course. And then last but not least over here on the far right. What we have is F prime cell conjugation. And in this one, what we see is that once again the entire F. Prime plasma uh with integrated donor D. N. A. Is going to be transferred The entire F prime plasma with integrated donor DNA is going to be transferred. And once again we'll be able to talk more about F prime cell conjugation later in our course, in a different video. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to conjugation and the three main types of congregation, and we'll get to learn more about these three main types of congregation as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts