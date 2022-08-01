in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to DNA sequencing. And so DNA sequencing is really just referring to the specific process of determining the complete sequence of nucleotides or the order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule. Now, DNA sequencing can either be used to sequence either a small fragment of D N A. Or it can be used to sequence the entire genome of an organism all of the DNA within the organism. And, of course, the genome of an organism is going to be unique to that specific type of organism. And so, in our example, down below, we're showing you how DNA sequencing can be used to sequence the entire genome of a bacterial species to help identify that bacterial species. And so I'm noticing this silly little cartoon down here we have this little bacteria over here that's saying, Hey, you don't know me. You don't know what type of bacteria I am, and the scientist is saying, Yes, I do, because I've sequenced your d n A. And so again, sequencing the DNA of an organism can help to identify that organism. Now it turns out that DNA sequencing uses very special nucleotides that are called di di Oxy nucleotides. Um, at least one special type of DNA sequencing uses these special nucleotides called Di di Oxy nucleotides, and we're going to introduce di di oxy nucleotides in our next lesson video. But these diet taxi nucleotides are commonly used in DNA sequencing techniques, and that's due to their unique features, which we'll get to talk about in our next lesson video. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to DNA sequencing the process of determining the complete sequence or the order of nucleotides in a molecule. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about DNA sequencing as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you while in our next video.

