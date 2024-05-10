Use the following diagrams (a), (b), and (c) for question 1.

<IMAGE>





Name pathways diagrammed in parts (a), (b), and (c) of the figure.

a. Show where glycerol is catabolized and where fatty acids are catabolized.

b. Show where glutamic acid (an amino acid) is catabolized:

<IMAGE>

c. Show how these pathways are related.

d. Where is ATP required in pathways (a) and (b)?

e. Where is CO₂ released in pathways (b) and (c)?

f. Show where a long-chain hydrocarbon such as petroleum is catabolized.

g. Where is NADH (or FADH₂ or NADPH) used and produced in these pathways?

h. Identify four places where anabolic and catabolic pathways are integrated.