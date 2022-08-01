Introduction to Taxonomy Example 3

all right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the sentence here, using one of these four potential answer options down below and the example. Problem says auto troughs are also called either consumers, synthesizers, producers or carnivores. Now, of course, what we need to recall from our last lesson video is that oughta troughs are going to be organisms that are going to create their own food, and so they're able to create their own food using non living things. And so, uh, you can see this auto prefix here eyes one that means self. And so when it has auto trough, it's basically saying it can create their own food on their own by themselves for, for instance, so another name for auto troughs. Of course, we know from our previous lesson, video is going to be producers, and that's because producers produce or create their own food. So the correct answer is going to be Option C for this example. Problem now recall that consumers are going to have to consume their food by eating other living organisms. Synthesizers is not really the term that we use to refer to these and then carnivores are going to be organisms that eat meat. And so we also did not really talk about this in our previous lesson video. So we should have been able to eliminate that one. Once again. Auto troughs are also called producers, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts