in this video, we're going to briefly discuss chemically defined media. And so chemically defined media is a specific type of microbial growth media that is going to have an exact nutrient composition made of pure chemicals. And so because it has an exact nutrient composition, the scientist is able to control the exact types and the exact concentrations of the molecules that are used to make the chemically defined media. And so chemically defined media is going to be used when a researcher wants to control the exact type and quantity of nutrients that are added to the media. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the chemically defined media, notice that we have a set of very specific chemicals that are being used to create this chemically defined media over here. And once again, the most important feature to remember about chemically defined media is that the composition is defined, It has an exact composition that is going to be known. And so the exact molecules and the concentration of those molecules is known within the media that's being used and that's not always going to be the case with other types of media. And so that is why chemically defined media can be really important to scientists. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to chemically defined media and how it uses an exact nutrient composition that is going to be known to the scientists. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about different types of media as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

