in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on endo's for structure. And so an endospore consists of somewhere between five and 6 layers surrounding the innermost region of the endospore called the core. And so the more layers and endospore has the more protected the endospore is from the environment. And once again recall from our previous lesson videos that endo spores are a form of survival and so they need to be protected and need to be resistant to several damaging conditions. And they do that by having several layers. And so let's take a look at this image down below, at a typical endospore structure. And so what you see over here on the left is representing the entire endospore and notice that it comes in several different layers at the very very center. What we have is the core of the endospore. And this is where the chromosomal DNA will be stored. And then as you go from the inside to the outside, you have the inner membrane, which is the light blue that's going around the core right here. And then what you have in orange is the germ cell wall. And so there's a cell wall that's going to be going around it like. So then what you have is the cortex is the next layer here. That would be this layer here in light blue. Going all the way around. Uh Then what we have is the outer membrane. So that would be this membrane in green here, going all the way around. And then what we have is what's known as the coat, which is just another layer here in purple. And then blast. But not least what we have on the final layer out here is what's known as the exhaust story. Um and the exhaust story um is not always found in all endo spores. And so that's why we say 5-6 layers here. And so the idea here is the more layers there are around the end of score, the more protected it is and the more resistant it is too damaging conditions. And so speculation is actually the name of the process of endo's for formation. And so endo spores form by the process known as speculation. And so speculation is the process of endospore formation from a vegetative cell. When the environment is unfavorable, basically in damaging conditions. The vegetative cell will perform speculation to form an endo sport and so we'll be able to talk more about this process of speculation as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to endospore structure and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

