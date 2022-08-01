in this video we're going to discuss the mechanism of natural transformation which is one of the types of horizontal gene transfer. And so cells that are naturally competent and able to transform or uptake D. N. A. Can regularly transform or uptake DNA from the environment when that D. N. A. Is available. And the reason that DNA might be available in the environment is because maybe a nearby cell lISZt or ruptured and released its D. N. A. Into the environment. And so natural transformation can really occur in a series of four steps that we have numbered down below 123 and four. And so what you'll notice is that in these images these blue structure here represents a bacterial cell. And on the inside this circular structure here represents the chromosome of the bacteria. The original DNA. That belongs to that bacteria. And then what you'll notice is that this little segment of DNA over here it represents the free naked DNA. That is going to be transformed by the cell or uptake into the cell. And so this free naked D. N. A. In many cases is going to contain genes and in this case it contains an antibiotic resistance genes for antibiotic X. Here and the X. Is just any antibiotic. And just for the sake of an example here. Okay and so here what you have is the antibiotic resistance gene found in this external piece of DNA. And so this external piece of DNA is a double stranded DNA molecule. And that's what the Ds here represents in front of the D. A. D. N. A. So the D. S in front of the D. N. A. D. S. D. N. A. Is just double stranded DNA. And so the double stranded DNA molecule and the free naked D. N. A. Is going to simply bind to cell surface receptors on the surface of the bacteria. Okay so it's going to bind and attach. And then of this double stranded DNA molecule only a single stranded piece is going to enter. And so the S. S. DNA that you see here represents a single stranded DNA. And so a single strand of DNA is going to enter the cell and uh the compliment strand, the other strand is going to get degraded. And so you can see here that one of the strands is going to be broken up and degraded. Whereas the other strand is actually going to enter the cell. And so the single strand of DNA that enters the cell is then going to integrate into the host cells chromosome. And it does this via homologous recombination. And so you can see this little single stranded piece of DNA that has entered has been transformed is going to integrate into the chromosome via homologous recombination. And so you can see the integration here and then in the fourth and final step here the cell is going to rebuild the compliment strand, the other strand that was degraded. And so it rebuilds that. So now we have a double stranded region back in place here. And so now this antibiotic resistance gene has now been incorporated into the chromosome. And so now the cell has resistance to antibiotic X. Because it obtained this antibiotic resistance gene through horizontal gene transfer through natural transformation. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the mechanism of natural transformation, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

