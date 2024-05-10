Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for questions 1-3.





Assume E. coli bacteria are grown in a nutrient medium containing the radioisotope ¹⁶N. After a 48-hour incubation period, the ¹⁶N would most likely be found in the E. coli’s

a. carbohydrates.

b. lipids.

c. proteins.

d. water.

e. none of the above