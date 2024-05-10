3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Isotopes
Problem 2.1a
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for questions 1-3.
Assume E. coli bacteria are grown in a nutrient medium containing the radioisotope ¹⁶N. After a 48-hour incubation period, the ¹⁶N would most likely be found in the E. coli’s
a. carbohydrates.
b. lipids.
c. proteins.
d. water.
e. none of the above
