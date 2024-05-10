10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Differential Media
Problem 7.19a
A bacterial specimen exhibits the following growth on blood agar. What can you most reasonably conclude about the bacterium? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. It is not S. pyogenes.
b. It is alpha hemolytic.
c. It is beta hemolytic.
d. It is gamma hemolytic.
e. It is Gram-positive.
