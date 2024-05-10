11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents
Problem 7.8a
Which of the following is not a characteristic of quaternary ammonium compounds?
a. bactericidal against gram-positive bacteria
b. sporicidal
c. amebicidal
d. fungicidal
e. kills enveloped viruses
