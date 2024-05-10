15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
2:08 minutes
Problem 9.1a
Restriction enzymes were first discovered with the observation that
a. DNA is restricted to the nucleus.
b. bacteriophage DNA is destroyed in a host cell.
c. foreign DNA is kept out of a cell.
d. foreign DNA is restricted to the cytoplasm.
e. all of the above
