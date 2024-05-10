16. Microbial Genetics
Conjugation: F Plasmids
2:03 minutes
Problem 8.6a
Plasmids differ from transposons in that plasmids
a. become inserted into chromosomes.
b. are self-replicated outside the chromosome.
c. move from chromosome to chromosome.
d. carry genes for antibiotic resistance.
e. none of the above
