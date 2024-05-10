18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
Problem 13.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An example of lysogeny in animals could be
a. slow viral infections.
b. latent viral infections.
c. T-even bacteriophages.
d. infections resulting in cell death.
e. none of the above
Verified Solution
