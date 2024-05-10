7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Generation Times
bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time , an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x. <IMAGE>
